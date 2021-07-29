Attorney General Schmitt Files Motion for Temporary Restraining Order in Lawsuit Against Mask Mandates in St. Louis

Yesterday afternoon, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction (TRO) in his lawsuit fighting the mask mandates in St. Louis.



“On Monday, I filed suit to stop the unconstitutional, unreasonable mask mandates in St. Louis. Last night, the St. Louis County Council terminated that health order and mask mandate. Despite this, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page believes he can still enforce the mask mandate – he cannot,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “County Executive Page is wrong, and today we asked a court for an order to remind him of that fact.”



The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against St. Louis City and County for imposing a mask mandate on Monday evening. In accordance with House Bill 271, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday evening to terminate the County’s health order and mask mandate. Despite this, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page argued that the health order and mask mandate are still in place. The Attorney General’s Office filed a motion for TRO to halt the mandate.



The TRO can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-07-28—schmitt-v-page—motion-for-tro-and-pi—final.pdf?sfvrsn=7926225c_2



The lawsuit from Monday can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/schmitt-v-page—petition.pdf?sfvrsn=4f83d23d_2

