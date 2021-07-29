COVID update about Missouri’s seven veterans homes

A coronavirus outbreak last year within Missouri’s seven veterans homes claimed the lives of at least 158 veterans. Nine workers and one veteran currently have the virus. Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchoff says workers have stepped up their game considerably on infection control measures.

More than 90-percent of residents and about 60-percent of workers in the state-operated homes have received their COVID-19 vaccination. The homes are located in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis, and Warrensburg.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!