Hartzler says people crossing U.S.-Mexico border are bringing new covid variant

The World Health Organization has added a coronavirus strain, known as lambda, to its variant watch list. Lambda was first detected in the South American country of Peru last year and accounts for most of Peru’s new virus cases. Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says the variant has made its way to the U.S. from people crossing the southern border.

The Washington Post reports the WHO does not yet consider lambda to be a variant of concern. Fewer than 700 Lambda cases have been found in the U.S. since first being detected here months ago.

