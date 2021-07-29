Morning Star Behavioral Associates opens a new corporate office in Cape Girardeau

Morning Star Behavioral Associates, an innovative provider of behavioral services for clients with development disabilities in Cape Girardeau, MO is pleased to announce the opening of its corporate office at 338 Broadway St., Suite 101 in Cape Girardeau.

“As our organization continues to grow, it became necessary for us to acquire more space to house our administrative team including HR, Operations and Clinical Excellence , ” said Lindsey Radcliffe, co-founder, and CEO of Morning Star Behavioral Associates. “This is not a move of our current clinic, but rather the opposite. This allowed us to add 6 private treatment rooms that accommodate both pediatric and adult patients,” said Radcliffe. “It’s an expansion that allows us to better serve both current and future clients and employees.”

Located in the Marquette tower with convenient street access to Broadway, the new corporate office is taking over space formerly occupied by Rooted Web, just two floors below their state of the art 4,500 square foot ABA practice.

“We love being in the Marquette Tower and downtown Cape, so when the opportunity appeared to acquire more space for our growing company in a location that is close to our clinics, it was a natural fit,” said Radcliffe.

Morning Star offers custom ABA programs designed by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst that accentuates the gifts and the personality of each individual while also providing tools to help them succeed in the future.

Areas of focus at Morning Star include reduction of problem behavior, communication via verbal language or a communication device, and social and life skills.

“Our company was born out of discomfort for just meeting expectations,” said Lindsey Radcliffe, co-founder, and CEO of Morning Star Behavioral Associates. “We are a small, but mighty, team that follows the principles, ‘the person is always right” and that our clients’ limits are their own; not limits imposed on them.”

Currently, Morning Star can serve an additional 18 patients a day and there is no waiting list.

If you are a parent, a medical professional or an educator who is interested in more information about the services Morning Star Behavioral Associates, please visit http://morningstarbx.com or call 573-225-6678.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!