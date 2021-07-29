Thursday, July 29th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Clearwater, FL — During a dispute over whether to watch cartoons or the show “Monk,” a Florida Man struck his roommate at an assisted living facility over the head with his cane. Investigators say that 58-year-old Glenn Hutchinson struck the 56-year-old disabled victim during a confrontation at the Midway Manor facility in Clearwater. Both men are residents there due to “a variety of physical conditions.”

While his roommate sought to watch cartoons, Hutchinson preferred to view “Monk,” the police procedural starring Tony Shalhoub as an obsessive-compulsive sleuth. The pair’s argument over the TV turned violent when Hutchinson hit the victim, Edward Vance Davis, on the head with his aluminum cane. Hutchinson told police that Davis “drove his motorized scooter into his leg,” prompting him to swing the cane in self-defense.

Davis, who was left with a “visible mark” due to the cane blow, was not transported to a hospital. Charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Hutchinson was booked into the county jail, where he remains behind bars in lieu of $5,000 bond. A judge has ordered him to have no contact with Davis.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!