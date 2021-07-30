Friday, July 30th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Wildwood, NJ — A New Jersey woman stole an oil tanker truck and took it on an eight-hour joyride, in which she escaped several police chases and caused several crashes. 44-year-old Camille Wescott allegedly stole the Taylor Oil truck in Bellmawr at 12:30 p.m. Saturday — and wasn’t arrested until 8:30 that night in Wildwood, 80 miles away on the Jersey Shore.

During her alleged hours-long joyride, the Lawnside woman was “involved in several motor vehicle accidents in several different jurisdictions,” the force said. She’d also proven too slippery to catch in the stolen oil truck, having been “involved in several vehicle pursuits with several different law enforcement agencies” throughout the day.

At least one included state troopers who followed the truck after GPS pinned it to a trailer park in Upper Pittsgrove. Most of the pursuits were broken off for safety reasons. Wescott’s wild ride came to a crude end — with police forcing their way inside the locked cab after getting calls of an “erratic driver” trying to fill up with gas at a Wawa in Wildwood. She was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest and was turned over to Bellmawr police.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!