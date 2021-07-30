SIU Carbondale to require masks indoors

Consistent with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is requiring face masks be worn in shared spaces indoors such as lobbies, hallways and classrooms, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately.The CDC reports SIUC is in an area with high transmission of the virus. With this information, the university believes this step is necessary to keep everyone safe and have the in-person fall semester the campus wants.

