Trading Post – July 31

Werner step ladder – 8 ft 

Kimber pistol

Drum hardware/equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Black & Tan Beagle pups – 6 wks old – $75/each – ph #: 573-510-1283

————–

2 stainless-steel kitchen sinks – $50/each – ph #: 334-3595

————–

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Assorted home decorations – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Coin-op Maytag washers – $250/each

Coin-op Maytag dryers – $400/each – ph #: 573-382-1711

————–

One-ton chain hoist – w/tripod – $150

Push mower – $65 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

DR brush cutter – $1,000

Used tires

Aluminum tool boxes – ph #: 421-5385

————–

Buying: ¾-ton standard cab pickup – ph #: 573-450-4783

————–

Bravo oven – $125

Buying: 17 in Corvette wheels – ph #: 620-3572

————–

Husqvarna chain saw – $125

Acoustic guitars – ph #: 667-5540

————–

John Deere 318 tractor – w/front-end loader – $2,500 – ph #: 618-521-4515

————–

Samsung refrigerator – $950 – ph #: 573-450-5401

