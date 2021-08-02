One arrested after Thursday shooting in Sikeston

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in Sikeston. Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director James McMillen reports that at 1:43 p.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to a shooting incident at 226 North West Street. Officers were told an individual walked toward the residence on North West Street from the southwest and started shooting toward the residence with a .22 caliber rifle. Residents who were outside ran into the home to take cover and the assailant ran off back in the southwest direction. McMillen said nobody was injured in the shooting, however there was damage to a vehicle and the home. The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Kyjuan Jackson of Sikeston. Officers with Sikeston DPS were able to arrest Jackson at around 7 p.m. Thursday night. The gun believed to be used in the shooting was also recovered by officers. Jackson is being held without bond. It is believed that someone did shoot back at Jackson as additional shell casings were found at the scene and McMillen said the investigation is continuing. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

