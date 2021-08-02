The Standard Democrat reports that a Sikeston woman missing since February is still being sought. 21-year-old Shyann Morrison was last seen at Quick Chek II in Sikeston on Feb. 6, 2021. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with fur, black pants and brown boots. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports that Morrison may have been on her way to Texas and it is believed she has mental health conditions that may impair her judgment. Morrison is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Morrison’s whereabouts can contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711 or (573) 471-6200 or by email at publicsafety@sikeston.org.

