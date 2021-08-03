2 people struck by lightning Saturday in Carter County

The Daily American Republic reports that two people in Carter County were struck by lightning following a line of strong storms Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said at 7:10 p.m., Carter County Emergency Management reported a couple of people were struck by lightning while recreating on the water. Scattered and numerous thunderstorms posed a “significant lightning hazard” Saturday evening across Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky, and the NWS advised anyone camping or boating anywhere in the area that they should get off the water and seek safe shelter. The NWS also said there has been a flooding risk because of heavy rains.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!