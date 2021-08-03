Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust in Poplar Bluff

A vehicle pursuit over the weekend led to a drug bust in Poplar Bluff. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley said that an officer stopped a vehicle Saturday for an improper tag. During the stop, the vehicle fled. The pursuit continued with the vehicle reaching speeds of around 80 miles per hour until officers lost sight of the vehicle on South Westwood Boulevard. A short time later, a report came in of a vehicle in the ditch on Linwood Drive. Two subjects at the scene were identified by a detective and taken into custody. The subjects, 43-year-old Quinton Wilson, of Lawrence, Kansas, and 37-year-old Courtney Wilcox, of Kansas City, Kansas, were each booked on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, unlawful use of a weapon, and felony resisting arrest. Wilcox is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilson is being held on no bond while Wilcox is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

