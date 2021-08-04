5 dead in collision with semi in Paducah, KY
Five people from Kentucky, including a 14-year-old from Marion, Kentucky, are dead after a collision Monday involving a semi-tractor trailer. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded at 12:11 p.m. Monday to the 4000 block of Clarks River Road. An investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo semi-tractor, operated by 45-year-old Frank Holland, of Paducah, with an attached flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on Clarks River Road. A 2006 Ford Taurus was exiting the driveway of a business, crossing both eastbound lanes of travel on Clarks River Road, and the two vehicles collided in a broadside manner in the eastbound lane. All five occupants of the Ford Taurus were pronounced deceased at the scene, including 23-year-old Monica Jewell, of LaCenter, the driver. The passengers were identified as 26-year-old Trevor Doom, of LaCenter; 44-year-old Eddie Knight, of Eddyville; 14-year-old Alexander Hudson, of Marion; and 54-year-old Linda Young, of Marion. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.