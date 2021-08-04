5 dead in collision with semi in Paducah, KY

Five people from Kentucky, including a 14-year-old from Marion, Kentucky, are dead after a collision Monday involving a semi-tractor trailer. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded at 12:11 p.m. Monday to the 4000 block of Clarks River Road. An investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo semi-tractor, operated by 45-year-old Frank Holland, of Paducah, with an attached flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on Clarks River Road. A 2006 Ford Taurus was exiting the driveway of a business, crossing both eastbound lanes of travel on Clarks River Road, and the two vehicles collided in a broadside manner in the eastbound lane. All five occupants of the Ford Taurus were pronounced deceased at the scene, including 23-year-old Monica Jewell, of LaCenter, the driver. The passengers were identified as 26-year-old Trevor Doom, of LaCenter; 44-year-old Eddie Knight, of Eddyville; 14-year-old Alexander Hudson, of Marion; and 54-year-old Linda Young, of Marion. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!