A Missouri lawmaker from St. Louis who successfully passed bipartisan limb loss awareness legislation is looking at future disability-related bills. Democratic State Representative Rasheen Aldridge, who was born with a disability, has a prosthetic leg.

Missouri’s governor has signed Aldridge’s legislation that designates April as limb loss awareness month. Representative Aldridge had more than 30 co-sponsors.

