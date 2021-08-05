Home County of Missouri State Fairgrounds Dealing with Outbreak of RSV
The west-central Missouri county that is home to the upcoming state fair is seeing an outbreak of a new respiratory illness unrelated to COVID. It’s called RSV, a common respiratory virus that normally causes cold-like symptoms. Pettis County health director Joann Martin says that RSV is normally seen from November to March.
Martin says while a few Pettis County babies have been hospitalized, they’ve done okay. The Missouri State Fair begins next Thursday in Sedalia, which is in Pettis County.