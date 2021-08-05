Missouri Department of Conservation’s first-ever canine unit reports for duty

Missouri has a new unit of four-legged officers with badges who are in the field protecting the state’s wildlife, fish, and forest land. The Missouri Department of Conservation has launched a unit made up of five handlers and canines. Agent Alan Lamb and his partner, a Pointer named Tex, patrol Madison County. He says evidence found by the canines is admissible in court.

The Conservation Department says 36 other states have canine units as part of their fish and wildlife agencies.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!