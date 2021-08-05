No charges in connection with assault complaint

The Southeast Missourian reports that no charges will be filed in connection with an alleged incident last month in which a Jackson woman, Tabitha Grossman, complained she had been assaulted by a Jackson Fire Rescue employee who was responding to a possible medical emergency at Grossman’s residence. Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said that after a review of the probable cause statement and the incident reports, he determined that there was insufficient evidence that any crime occurred, meaning he will not be filing any charges associated with this matter. Grossman filed a complaint with the Jackson Police Department following the incident that allegedly occurred July 18 in front of her home.

