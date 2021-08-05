Join the Red House Interpretive Center in celebrating the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood with an Ice Cream Social on August 10, 2021. The Red House, along with communities across the state, will be commemorating the bicentennial with a celebration featuring the official state dessert – ice cream cones.

The Red House Ice Cream Social will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center in downtown Cape, across from Old St. Vincent’s Church. This free celebration will feature a presentation by John Fisher at 7:15 p.m. on the history of ice cream and the invention of the cone at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. Music entertainment will be provided by the Back Porch Company, an acoustic band with a range of musical styles including folk and American traditional. And of course, ice cream.

Should the weather not cooperate, an indoor location will be announced on social media (www.facebook.com/redhouseinterpretivecenter) and on the Rainout Hotline (573.975.1024). For

additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 573.339.6340.

