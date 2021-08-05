Saint Francis Healthcare System Welcomes Dennis N. Glascock to Cape Cardiology Group

Saint Francis Healthcare System is pleased to welcome Dennis N. Glascock, DO, FACC, to Cape Cardiology Group, located within the Heart Hospital.

As a board-certified Electrophysiologist, Glascock brings over thirty years of medical experience and extensive research to Cape Cardiology Group, and is experienced in all aspects of cardiac electrophysiology including complex ablation for atrial fibrilation, ventricular tachycardia (VT) and supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), pacemakers, defibrators and device therapy for congestive heart failure. Glascock joins Saint Francis Healthcare System from St. Louis Heart and Vascular.

Glascock earned his bachelor of science in biology from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, and continued his education at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internship with Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center in Grand Prairie, his residency at Methodist Hospitals of Dallas and his fellowships at Alton Ochsner Medical Institutions in New Orleans and University of Chicago Hospitals in Chicago. Glascock has hospital affiliations with numerous notable hospitals, along with many honors and achievements he attained throughout his medical career.

Glascock is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with an ABIM subspecialty in cardiovascular diseases and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. He is an active member of North American Society of Pacing & Electrophysiology, American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association Council on Clinical Cardiology, American Osteopathic Association and American Medical Association.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!