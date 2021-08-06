University of Missouri partners with 200 MO middle school teachers to create better classroom environment

A team of University of Missouri researchers is preparing to partner with 200 middle school teachers around the state to create a more positive learning environment. The effort discusses what are called prosocial behavior techniques to boost student outcomes and reduce teacher stress. The teachers reach about 26-thousand Missouri students. Dr. Christi Bergin, with the MU College of Education and Human Development, says one approach is praising the child – not the act.

The virtual partnership is thanks to a four-million-dollar federal grant.

