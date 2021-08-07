Trading Post – August 7
Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————–
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Set of used tires – $25 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————–
White Oak firewood
Collapsible dog crate – ph #: 513-5505
————–
Tractor service – ph #: 421-6257
————–
Manual reel mower – $50 – ph #: 573-275-4415
————–
DR brush cutter
Rear-tine tiller
Aluminum tool boxes – ph #: 421-5385
————–
‘99 Ford Contour – $3,000
‘01 Ford Expedition – $1,000 – ph #: 573-270-9921
————–
Maytag coin-op washers – $200/each
Maytag coin-op dryers – $400/each – ph #: 573-382-1711
————–
Iron cook stove – ph #: 573-471-2773
————–
Black & Tan beagle pups – $65/each – ph #: 573-510-1283
————–
Rhode Island Red chickens – $2/each – ph #: 573-768-0313
————–
Craftsman riding mower – $525
Push mower – $55
Buying: picnic table – ph #: 334-1757
————–
Buying: guitars/instruments – ph #: 573-270-1476
————–
Various furniture/appliances – ph #: 573-450-5401
————–
46 in riding mower blades – $15/each – ph #: 573-450-1862
————–
Dewalt 12 in miter saw – $250 – ph #: 573-318-4050