Jackson Retailer Sells $100,000 Scratchers Ticket

Casey’s General Store, at 920 W. Independence St. in Jackson, recently sold a Missouri Lottery “$7,000,000 Mega Money” Scratchers ticket that contained one of the game’s four $100,000 prizes. Jeff Breedon of Jackson purchased the $30 ticket at the convenience store before claiming it at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office. “$7,000,000 Mega Money” offers a top prize of $7 million and, to date, has over $39.9 million in unclaimed prizes. In FY20, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $12.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $973,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $7.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

