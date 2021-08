Marion, IL Police are investigating a report of shots fired. Chief David Fitts says at about 11:00 a.m. Friday several bullets hit a home in the 1000 block of South Court Street. The home was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported. Possible suspects have not been named and a motive is unclear. If anyone has any information about this incident, they’re encouraged to contact the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.

