Police officer with Southern Illinois ties is killed by fleeing car on bridge before shooting

A Brooklyn, Illinois, police officer, who used to work in Williamson and Jackson Counties, was fatally injured early Wednesday on the McKinley Bridge while trying to stop a car fleeing from a nightclub in the Metro East. The officer who died was identified by his family as 24-year-old Brian Pierce Jr., who has been with Brooklyn force for about nine months. Pierce was hit by a car around 3 a.m. while trying to deploy stop sticks on the bridge to flatten the tires of the car that had fled the nightclub. Pierce formerly worked for about two years with the police agency in Spillertown, Illinois, and was also a lieutenant with the Makanda Fire Department. Police are still searching for the driver who hit the officer. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

