Bicentennial Ice Cream Social in Sikeston

Sikeston will be joining communities across the state today celebrating Missouri’s bicentennial. Known as Missouri Statehood Day, today marks 200 years since the Missouri territory became the 24th state to enter the Union. To celebrate, ice cream socials will be held throughout the state. The Sikeston Convention & Visitors Bureau, along with Historic Downtown Sikeston, and Sikeston Parks & Recreation will host the bicentennial Ice Cream Social in American Legion Park this evening. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. where free ice cream will be offered. There will also be a chalk art contest, 9 Holes to Go golf, food trucks, Frozen Scoops and More and Abuela’s Mexican Kitchen. Kids will also be able to enjoy the downtown splash pad. Registration for the chalk art contest will be from 4-5 p.m. All ages, including adults, are welcome and prizes will be awarded in each age category. The theme will be “Happy 200th Birthday Missouri” and those taking part are asked to bring their own chalk. Some will be available on site to purchase. At approximately 8:15 p.m., Sikeston Parks and Recreation will show an outdoor movie, “The Croods: A New Age.” The St. Louis Cardinals/Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game will be showing until the movie begins. DeWitt Embroidery and The Heel Apparel will have a booth at the event with rodeo gear available. Other vendors wishing to participate can contact Kathy Medley. #ScoopsAcrossMissouri.

