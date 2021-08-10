Saint Francis Expanding Services with New Facilities

Saint Francis Healthcare System is expanding healthcare services across southeast Missouri in Jackson, Sikeston, Charleston, East Prairie, Scott City, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff.

“We are excited to grow throughout the region and provide enhanced services for the communities we are privileged to serve,” says Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis. “There has been a shift away from hospital-based care, with a greater emphasis on prevention and treatment in an outpatient, ambulatory clinic setting. With these new service offerings, Saint Francis will continue the Mission and ministry begun nearly 150 years ago to improve the health and well-being of southeast Missouri for years to come.”

Saint Francis Clinic Jackson, located at 2130 E. Jackson Boulevard, opened yesterday, and offers primary care, counseling services, onsite lab and imaging and extended urgent care hours on nights and weekends. The $7.5 million and 23,000 square foot new construction was one of the area’s largest projects undertaken during the height of the pandemic. The new clinic brings all Saint Francis primary and urgent care services in Jackson under one roof in a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility that best meets the needs of patients and the Jackson community.

This week, Saint Francis closed on an 18-acre land purchase for the property located between Highway H and I-55 at Exit 67 behind the Drury Inn and Suites in Sikeston. Construction of a new facility will begin later this year, and open 2023. When complete, all services at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston will move to the new facility.

“Our goal is to provide exceptional care to our patients,” says Jason Bandermann, MBA, vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partner Operations – Northeast. “Primary and urgent care services are essential for keeping patients out of the hospital and keeping their costs low. These new facilities will provide patients a spacious, state-of-the-art care experience, all in the comfort of their home community.”

Saint Francis plans to expand primary and urgent care services with major building projects at the Ferguson Medical Group clinics in Charleston, East Prairie and Scott City, and at Cape Primary Care and Immediate Convenient Care in Cape Girardeau.

In Poplar Bluff, Saint Francis has expanded services and renamed its facility Saint Francis Medical Center Poplar Bluff, located at 225 Physicians Park Drive. The Medical Center in Poplar Bluff houses an Ambulatory Surgery Center, primary and specialty care, high-acuity urgent care with extended hours and onsite ancillary services such as lab, imaging and pharmacy. Additionally, Saint Francis Medical Center Poplar Bluff will provide counseling, audiology and physical therapy services.

“In Poplar Bluff, our services are unparalleled in the community, and our physicians are known and trusted, sometimes for generations,” says Christy Shawan, vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partner Operations – Southwest. “By providing comprehensive services in one location, Poplar Bluff and the surrounding communities benefit from the high-quality and patient-centered care Saint Francis Healthcare System offers across our region.”

The projects will create jobs and expand healthcare services to more residents across southeast Missouri.

“As the leading regional care provider, it is our responsibility to make a positive economic impact on the region. Utilizing local resources, these projects will promote growth for southeast Missouri beyond the wellness Saint Francis provides its patients,” says Dr. Reese.

For more information, visit www.sfmc.net.

