Senate moves toward vote on infrastructure bill this week, Hawley opposes
A federal infrastructure bill may get to a Senate vote this week, but without the support of Josh Hawley. The $1 trillion dollar bill includes $550-million in new spending. He says it’s too expensive.
The Congressional Budget Office says it could add more than $250 billion to the US deficit over 10 years, but it has the support of enough Republicans to move it to a vote, who say roads and bridges are in need of repair. The bill would go to the House after the Senate vote.