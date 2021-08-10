Sikeston man arrested on cocaine charge
Authorities in Southeast Missouri have arrested a Sikeston man on a cocaine charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 49-year-old Byron Howard was taken into custody shortly before noon Saturday on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine. Howard is also facing charges of DWI-Alcohol, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and excessive window tint. Following the arrest, he was transported to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.