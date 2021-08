Chief Justice Paul Wilson says Missourians in history have fought against each other.

The state’s top judge says when times get tough, Missourians throughout history have pulled together. Justice Wilson joined other dignitaries in Jefferson City yesterday to recognize the anniversary of Missouri becoming a US state on August 10, 1821.

