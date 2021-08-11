Cole County Judge Issues Ruling on Medicaid Expansion

A Cole County judge has ordered Missouri to proceed with Medicaid expansion implementation, and has ordered the state to enroll residents covered under the voter-approved expansion. The ruling came yesterday from Judge Jon Beetem. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said that there may need to be a special legislative session this fall, to discuss funding for the expansion.

The state Department of Social Services (DSS) has said it needs two months and more employees to implement Medicaid expansion. Judge Beetem’s ruling does not address that, nor does it give a timeframe on how long DSS has to do it. The ruling prohibits the state from treating the expansion population differently.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!