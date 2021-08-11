New survey says “rampant” inflation driving up prices

A survey of business leaders and supply chain managers in nine Midwestern states, including Missouri, shows the regional economy’s overall performance declined a bit in July. But, Creighton University economist Ernie Goss in Omaha says the economy is continuing to expand at a solid pace. The survey finds “rampant” inflation driving up prices. Survey participants were asked how higher prices due to inflation would be reflected in their company’s performance.

Between 80 and 90-percent of those surveyed report labor shortages and supply bottlenecks continue to restrain growth.

