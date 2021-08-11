St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville faces ransomware attack
St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville was recently a victim of a ransomware attack. A representative of the Perryville Police Department said an investigation into the ransomware attack was turned over to the FBI. Ransomware is a type of malicious software or malware that prevents computer users from accessing files, systems or networks. A ransom is typically demanded in return for restored access. It is unclear how much St. Vincent de Paul Parish’s ransom was set. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.