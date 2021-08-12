ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER 23.2021 – MASK ORDER IN PUBLIC AREAS

WHEREAS, the Missouri Supreme Court has required that Presiding Judges “shall monitor the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines and implement any new or amended guidelines…” and

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control has published a guidance that reads as follows:

“To maximize protection from the Delta Variant and to prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.” See: CDC Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People, July 27, 2021; and

WHEREAS, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger Counties, Missouri, which encompass the 32nd Judicial Circuit, have been identified as areas of “high transmission;” and

WHEREFORE, the Presiding Judge hereby enters the following order:

Effective August 9, 2021, all persons admitted to the public areas of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, Perry County Courthouse, the 2nd Floor of the Bollinger County Courthouse and the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Facility will be required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth. In order to preserve and enhance the ability to communicate, all judges are accorded the prerogative to relieve the masking requirement for all lawyers, litigants or other persons when those persons are speaking in court. Judges, court staff, attorneys and parties are all encouraged to use all available technologies – including teleconferencing and video conferencing – whenever possible to limit in-person courtroom appearances to the extent practical and not prohibited by constitutional or statutory provisions. Judicial employees will be subject to quarantine based on various circumstances. Any employee who experiences COVID symptoms, or who has had any contact with another person that is sick, or has had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should immediately report that circumstance to their supervisor for further instructions. MUNICIPLE DIVISIONS The City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Division and the City of Jackson Municipal Division are each governed by the Order.

This Administrative Order shall remain in effect until rescinded or superseded by subsequent order of the Court. It is hoped and anticipated that both the national and community circumstances will improve. Depending on the community circumstances, and the then current guidance from the CDC and the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, the Court will amend this order as appropriate.

