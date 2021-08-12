Parson names acting director of DNR Dru Buntin as new director

Governor Mike Parson named Dru Buntin as the new Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, effective immediately. He made his first remarks as director at a press conference yesterday. He says his priorities include:

He says he will build on accomplishments like a project in Atchison County after the 2019 flood. Buntin has served as acting director since former director Carol Comer died in June. Buntin has worked for DNR for about 15 years.

