SoutheastHEALTH Holds Groundbreaking for Major Multipurpose Expansion

On July 30th, SoutheastHEALTH celebrated a step forward with Phase 2 of its $125 million West Campus expansion with groundbreaking ceremonies for a 70,000 square foot building that will house the Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center and Southeast Women’s Integrated Health Services. The multi-phase project is the largest in the history of SoutheastHEALTH.

Phase 2 includes $25 million for the new facility and another $50 million for renovations of the Southeast Emergency Services Department and conversion of semi-private rooms to private rooms. Completion is expected by mid-2023.

The building is designed as two wings that come together at a central core. There is an entry canopy with valet service and inside the building, patients are welcomed at a reception desk or can make use of electronic check-in kiosks.

Phase 1 of the project, the $30 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital, was completed in March. Planning is underway for Phase 3, which will add a $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center featuring surgical suites for specialties including Orthopedics, General Surgery and Women’s Health.

According to an economic impact study by the Missouri Hospital Association, the $25 million in construction costs for Phase 2 will equal $50 million in economic impact to the community. SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said, “As our region rebounds from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased that this project also will add approximately 200 new jobs.”

Funding for Phase 2 and Phase 3 was made possible through a highly successful bond sale the hospital completed in May. Bateman said more than $1.3 billion in orders were placed, more than 20 times the $65 million of bonds issued.

He added that nationally, healthcare services are increasingly moving to outpatient settings because of advancements in medical technology, patient preference and financial incentives.

Anthony McPherron, DO, Medical Director of Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, said Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine was built on a commitment to providing world-class, innovative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in a community setting. Since Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine was established in 2019, the practice has grown to four orthopedic surgeons and two sports medicine physicians. “We welcome opportunities to continue to broaden the scope of our services to meet patient needs,” McPherron added. Shawn Duxbury, MD, Pediatric Orthopedics, recently joined the practice and “later this summer, an exceptionally trained hand specialist will come on board.” The Orthopedics Center features 47 exam rooms, five procedure rooms, three x-ray rooms and a physical therapy assessment space.

Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine recently opened a new Bone Health Clinic designed to help patients achieve optimal bone health, particularly those with osteoporosis concerns.

Women’s Health Services will bring many essential women’s services together at the new location. It will house 30 exam rooms, five ultrasound rooms, two procedure rooms, four mammography rooms, two bone densitometry rooms, one stereotactic room and on-site lab services. Along with obstetric and gynecological services, pelvic floor and lymphedema therapy, there are “flex” suites for physicians with subspecialties such as cardiac care, gastroenterology and endocrinology. A health education center and medical spa services will round out Southeast’s comprehensive approach to women’s health.

Heather Cugini, MD, an Obstetrician and gynecologist with Southeast Obstetrics and Gynecology, said meeting the individualized needs of women across the life spectrum and providing excellent care will be enhanced with the new Women’s Integrated Health Services.

“Women often take care of others – children, spouses, aging parents – before they take care of themselves. Having so many services in one location will make it easier for women to easily access all the services they need,” Cugini added. She added that the environment throughout the center “will be warm and welcoming. We look forward to continuing to build on the lasting relationships that we are privileged to have with our patients.”

SoutheastHEALTH established its West Campus presence at a convenient location just off I-55, in 2011 with the opening of the Southeast Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza. Bateman noted that the West Campus land acquisition in 2000 of more than 25 acres will allow for additional future expansions.

Taking part in the groundbreaking ceremonies were representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce, SoutheastHEALTH leadership and physicians, civic leaders and elected officials.

