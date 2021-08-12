USPS and Parson Unveil Missouri Statehood Stamp; Involves Southeast Missouri’s Famous Bollinger Mill
The US Postal Service and Missouri’s governor have unveiled the Statehood stamp, which portrays the famous Bollinger Mill in Burfordville. It’s a covered bridge. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz is impressed by the new stamp.
The stamp was unveiled during Tuesday’s Bicentennial ceremony, on the Capitol steps in Jefferson City. A few hundred people attended, with many of them observing from far away in shade due to excessive heat.