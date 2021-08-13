Friday, August 13th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Citrus County, FL — A veteran Florida middle school teacher was charged with drug trafficking after deputies found multiple grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin in his RV. Jeffrey Scott Brake, a 52-year-old math teacher at Citrus Springs Middle School, was busted after two search warrants executed at his home and adjoining RV revealed a host of “life-threatening” drugs and related paraphernalia.

Deputies first found a glass pipe in Brake’s pocket that tested positive for meth before searching the RV and discovering two eyeglass cases. Three clear plastic baggies inside the cases contained substances that later tested positive for meth, heroin, and fentanyl. Brake allegedly had 1.8 grams of meth, along with 2.3 grams of heroin and 4.1 grams of fentanyl stashed away in the cases.

“Detectives further located a credit card issued to Brake beside a digital scale within the RV,” sheriff officials said. “There was also an assortment of firearms, prescription pill bottles prescribed to Brake, and a variety of drug paraphernalia present.” District officials said in a statement that Brake, who remained jailed Wednesday on $41,000 bond, has worked for Citrus County District since 2001.

