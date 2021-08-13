Get the 411 on this year’s butter sculpture at the MO State Fair
Crafting the large butter sculpture at the Missouri State Fair each year takes a lot of time – and butter. The fair kicked off yesterday in Sedalia. Stacy Dohle, with Midwest Dairy, says St. Louis sculptor Angela Weis worked on the buttery masterpiece for seven days.
To recognize the Show-Me State’s 200th birthday of being a state, the sculpture’s theme is “Throwback to the Early 1900’s”. Weis created the artwork from a photo of a boy and a cow from the early 1900’s.