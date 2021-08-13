Missouri Governor Parson Meets with Former Governor/Senator Kit Bond at Mansion During Bicentennial Celebration

A former Missouri governor, US senator, and state auditor traveled back to Jefferson City for this week’s Bicentennial celebration. 82-year-old Kit Bond says that Show-Me State residents have rallied around others for 200 years. He says Missourians responded during the difficult times he faced as governor.

Bond served as Missouri’s governor from 1973-1977 and again from 1981-1985. He then was elected to the US Senate, serving four terms on Capitol Hill before retiring in 2010.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!