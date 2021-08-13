Missouri Governor Parson Meets with Former Governor/Senator Kit Bond at Mansion During Bicentennial Celebration
A former Missouri governor, US senator, and state auditor traveled back to Jefferson City for this week’s Bicentennial celebration. 82-year-old Kit Bond says that Show-Me State residents have rallied around others for 200 years. He says Missourians responded during the difficult times he faced as governor.
Bond served as Missouri’s governor from 1973-1977 and again from 1981-1985. He then was elected to the US Senate, serving four terms on Capitol Hill before retiring in 2010.