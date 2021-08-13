No injuries in Cape shooting incident; gunfire strikes vehicle

The Southeast Missourian reports that a vehicle was hit by gunfire near Emerald and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau, but no one was injured in the incident Wednesday evening. Sgt. Joey Hann said officers were dispatched to Broadway and North Sprigg Street for a report of shots fired at 6:15 p.m. However, it was later determined the shots were fired near Emerald and Fountain streets. Hann said officers are investigating and no suspect information is available at this time. More information may become available as investigations continue.

