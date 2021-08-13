One in-custody, no further leads in large fight at Cape Walmart

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information regarding a large fight Wednesday night at Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. Police officers responded to an assault-in-progress around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a large group of people fighting and detained individuals who were actively participating in the fight. An officer and a person on-scene were treated for minor injuries. A woman who was detained will not identify others involved and no victims have come forward to report being assaulted since the incident occured. The officer was treated on-scene for minor exposure to pepper spray and returned to work with no notable injuries. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

