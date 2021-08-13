Poplar Bluff man saves wife and grandchildren from house fire

A Poplar Bluff man is in a St. Louis hospital after saving his family members from a house fire. A little after 2 am Wednesday morning, the Poplar Bluff Fire Department received a call of a reported structure fire in the 700 block of South C Street with a person trapped inside that structure. They responded with three engines to that address, and the first engine that pulled up found a single story wood frame house that had heavy flames coming from all sides of the house except one. A Poplar Bluff Police Officer that was on scene said he had made contact with the family, a woman, another young woman, and a small child, and stated that there was a man that was trapped inside the bedroom in the front of the house. Fire crews had to take a chainsaw and breach the wall in order to gain entry and locate him. It took four firefighters to extricate the man from the structure. EMS started CPR and transported him to a local emergency room. The man has been identified as 64-year-old Alex Clinton, who noticed the fire and helped his wife and grandchildren escape through a window. He was unable to fit through the window. He was transported to a St. Louis hospital and his condition is not available at this time.

