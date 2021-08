Medical marijuana sales began in Missouri in October of last year and in less than a year have topped 91-million-dollars. Spokesman for the medical cannabis industry in Missouri Jack Cardetti says there were record sales in July, more than 20 million dollars in that month alone.

Cardetti says he thinks Missourians would rather see recreational pot regulated and taxed.

