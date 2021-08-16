Missouri University of Science and Technology holds unique explosives camp
Missouri University of Science and Technology held an explosives camp last week for high schoolers from all over the country. The one-of-a-kind camp is a recruitment tool for the university and attracts students who want to pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math. Bo Bryan came all the way from Las Vegas to get some hands-on experience.
The annual camp encompasses detonators, rock blasting, fireworks, and demolition.