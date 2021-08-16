One killed in Alexander County, IL crash

A Paducah woman is dead after a head-on crash in Alexander County, IL. Illinois State Police say at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Mathew Foulks of Clarksville, Tennessee was travelling northbound on Route 3, just south of Route 127, when he crossed the centerline and hit a southbound motorcycle. The 55-year-old female driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Mathew Foulks was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Improper Lane Usage, No Valid Driver’s License, and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!