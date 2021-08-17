Kentucky man charged in Miner shooting death

A Kentucky man faces charges after the early Friday shooting death of an individual at a hotel in Miner. Early Friday, Officers with the Miner Police Department discovered a 19-year-old gunshot victim and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston where they were later pronounced deceased. After an extensive investigation, it was learned the incident occurred at a local hotel. Three possible suspects were questioned and one of those suspects, 23-year-old Robert Miller, was charged through Scott County with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Miller is being held on a warrant with no bond. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!