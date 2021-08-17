MO Chamber of Commerce opposes calls to ban businesses from requiring coronavirus vaccinations

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it opposes calls to ban businesses from requiring coronavirus vaccinations. The group’s position follows six conservative state senators calling for a special session to ban public and private sectors from requiring COVID immunizations. The Chamber’s Matt Panik says the state’s largest business group stands against attempts to “place reckless new restrictions” on the state’s business community.

Republicans Rick Brattin, Bill Eigel, Bob Onder, Holly Rehder, Denny Hoskins, and Mike Moon have sent a letter to the governor. It says it is not the state’s job nor the job of businesses and employers to force people to get vaccinated.

