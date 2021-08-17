Poplar Bluff man gets 18 years for murder

A Poplar Bluff man will spend the next 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his guilty plea last week in the Circuit Court of Wayne County. Ricky Hurt pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Edward Goodwin, who was reported missing in July 2015 and whose body was later found in a Butler County pond. After Goodwin was reported missing, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department began a two-year search for him. Goodwin’s remains were recovered in 2017 in a pond on County Road 572 in Butler County. Another man, Eldred Smith, was identified as a suspect because he had property belonging to Goodwin, who was 32 when he was reported missing by his mother. Smith was arrested and ultimately charged with murder in the first degree for acting in concert with Ricky Hurt. Smith later told Sheriff Mark Dobbs that Hurt shot Goodwin and that his only involvement was to drive Goodwin to the area where he was shot. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

