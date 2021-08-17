Preliminary hearing set for Louisiana woman facing Mississippi County charges

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a Louisiana woman facing multiple felony charges after an attempted carjacking last month in Mississippi County, Missouri. 35-year-old Decquir Rhashaunda, of New Orleans, is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an accident. Rhashaunda was arrested Aug. 1 following an attempted carjacking near East Prairie. Around 8 p.m. July 31 on County Road 404, a local truck driver offered to help a woman in a white sport utility vehicle who seemed to be having car trouble. The woman, who had five children in the vehicle, told the driver she needed gas money to get to Chicago. The children ranged in age from 2 to 14 years old. As the driver was talking to the woman, he saw the children get into his vehicle. When he went to get the children out of his car, the mother got into his driver seat and attempted to take the car. A fight ensued, and the vehicle was put into drive, dragging the driver a short distance and landing the car into a ditch. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

