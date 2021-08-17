Tuesday, August 17th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

NYC — An MTA motorman let his girlfriend operate a D train through multiple stations in Brooklyn on Friday — and their next stop could be jail. Cops are looking to question the wannabe-conductor, Dominique Belgrave, 28, after she posted an Instagram Story showing her and her beau — identified by police as Terrell Harris — holding hands over the train’s controls on their romantic jaunt through the 50th Street, 55th Street and 62nd Street stations.

“Yes, this is me operating the train right now,” Belgrave says in one of multiple videos posted to her account, which has since been made private. At one point, as the love train choo-choos through underground stations, Belgrave is shown in footage alone at the controls and posing for a selfie with Harris in the cab. Belgrave’s caption reads: “Conducting The D u hurdddd.”

Footage of the transit-loving temptress driving the motorman wild went viral among MTA workers over the weekend, and eventually caught the eye of a supervisor — who reported them to the NYPD. Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano said Harris will be disciplined. The 32-year-old, 11th-year MTA employee earned $117,486 in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY. “I want to assure customers that the operator involved has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train,” said Cipriano.

